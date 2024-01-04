Trump 'Debunks' Any Relationship With Financier And Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Jan 4 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump has sought to "debunk" any relationship with late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying any claims linking him with Epstein were untrue.

The response from Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung came after the former President was named in a release of court documents involving late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying any claims regarding Trump's relationship with Epstein were "thoroughly debunked".

Epstein was indicted in 2019 on charges of operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls after Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged he abused her as a minor and alleged his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, aided in the abuse. He was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial, while Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, media reports said .

Trump and Epstein were reportedly friends with the Republican telling New York magazine in 2002 that he'd known Epstein for 15 years and that he was a "terrific guy." Trump also flew on his jet a number of times, though he distanced himself from his comments following Epstein's arrest and said they had not spoken in years..

In the 40 previously redacted documents in the settled case released on Wednesday, a deposition of Johanna Sjoberg claims she traveled from Florida to Atlantic City with Epstein and went to one of Trump's casinos. "Jeffrey said, 'Great, we'll call up Trump and we'll go to'-I don't recall the name of the casino, but-'we'll go to the casino'," Sjoberg said, according to her testimony, Newsweek reported.

While in Atlantic City in New Jersey, they visited one of Trump's casinos, according to Sjoberg, who said Giuffre was not allowed in because she was underage. Later, when asked if she ever massaged Trump, Sjoberg twice responded that she never had.

Individuals named in the documents are not necessarily accused of wrongdoing and Trump has not been linked to any offenses committed by Epstein or Maxwell, the news magazine said.

Trump flew on Epstein's jet four times in 1993, as well as once in 1994, 1995 and 1997. The flights were between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York City airports, with the 1994 flight stopping at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Following the release of the documents, MAGA influencers on X, formerly Twitter, said they showed Trump had not engaged in any illicit behavior. Britain's Prince Andrew, who Giuffre alleged was forced to have sex with as a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim, was also named on the list.

Andrew settled a case brought by Giuffre in 2022 out of court, paying an undisclosed sum to her which is thought to be in the millions. He did not admit liability and has denied her allegations. Another former President, Bill Clinton, was also named in the document.

