(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the“Company”) a biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, today confirmed that it has entered into an exclusive U.S. strategic commercialization agreement with BioCellgraft, Inc. (“BioCellgraft”) under which Celularity will manufacture advanced biomaterial products for BioCellgraft which BioCellgraft will distribute in the United States for use in multiple dental/oral healthcare applications. A copy of BioCellgraft's announcement of the agreement can be accessed here: .



Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and founder of Celularity, said,“This commercialization agreement with BioCellgraft opens an important pathway for Celularity-manufactured, BioCellgraft-branded and marketed advanced biomaterial products into dental and oral healthcare applications in the United States that include periodontology, implant dentistry and oral surgery, all of which are large and growing markets.”

