AARP Maryland Welcomes David Conway As New State President

AARP Maryland State President David Conway

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AARP Maryland is announcing the selection of Howard County resident David R. Conway as the next volunteer state president of the organization, which advocates for the interests of Marylanders aged 50-plus and their families, including its 850,000 members across the state. In his new role, Mr. Conway will help shape AARP's strategic priorities, build community partnerships with key decision-makers and serve as AARP's principal volunteer spokesperson in Maryland.Mr. Conway succeeds former State Delegate Jim Campbell, who served with distinction in the role since 2018. Mr. Conway's term began January 1, 2024.Mr. Conway has been an AARP Maryland volunteer for five years and joined its Executive Council in 2019. He has spearheaded the state office's work in Howard County on safe streets and partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation's Walktober campaign. In 2019, AARP sponsored his Walking Fellowship through America Walks and since then, he has focused much of his work on the importance of walking for seniors.Mr. Conway has served as the face and voice of AARP Maryland's outreach on voter engagement, COVID vaccinations, and healthy living on television, radio and social media. For his contributions, he was honored with AARP Maryland's Communications Volunteer of the Year award. Currently, Mr. Conway is leading the state office volunteer onboarding and engagement, working to build volunteer teams in regions across the state.“Over the past 5 years, David has been a trusted advisor and respected volunteer leader at AARP Maryland. He fully embraces our mission and brings a wealth of experience in team development that will be of great value to AARP as we strategically build out and prepare volunteers throughout the state to improve and enhance the lives of the 50 plus and their families,” said Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland state director.Prior to his retirement in 2017, Mr. Conway spent 43 years in surgical device sales for three major companies and two start-ups. His professional honors include numerous sales excellence achievement awards, including sales representative of the year and several regional manager of the year awards. He spent 23 years in senior management positions, including national sales manager, director of sales and vice president of sales.Mr. Conway was raised in a military family and has traveled throughout the world. In the community, Mr. Conway has contributed his time and support to the Howard County Arts Council. He is also a caregiver for his 98-year-old mother, who lives in Columbia and inspires his passion for wellness. A graduate of Ohio University, Mr. Conway lives in Columbia with his wife. He is also the proud father of two daughters.

