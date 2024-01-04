New Cannabis Educational Track Joins Indoor Ag-Con's Conference Line-Up March 11-12, 2024 At Caesars Forum In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indoor Ag-Con 2024

New Cannabis Track for cultivators joins Indoor Ag-Con 2024 lineup

200+ Exhibitors, 3 Keynotes, Engaging Conference & Networking All Part of Largest and Leading Show Dedicated to Indoor Agriculture At Caesars Forum

- Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-ConLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indoor Ag-Con , the largest and leading trade show and conference dedicated to vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture, will return to Caesars Forum March 11-12, 2024 for its 11th annual event. Indoor Ag-Con unites farmers, growers/cultivators, ag tech leaders, suppliers, advocates and enthusiasts under one roof to experience all that Indoor Ag-Con has to offer including for the first time, a NEW Cannabis Conference track for cultivators.Indoor Ag-Con attendees will also have access to the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, the leading tradeshow and conference for independent grocers, which will once again co-locate with Indoor Ag-Con."After a successful 2023 event, we are excited to once again converge in Las Vegas to bring together our exhibitors, speakers, partners, and attendees from around the globe,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con.“Indoor Ag-Con is the place to experience the most cutting-edge indoor agriculture products from the most innovative companies in the world, engage in important conversations at our Conference sessions, hear from the top leaders in our industry including three inspiring Keynotes and connect with peers in the industry.”Cannabis Track Joins Robust ConferenceThe Conference features two jam-packed days of educational and insightful sessions from 80+ speakers in four tracks including the NEW Cannabis track, designed specifically for cannabis cultivators and will dive into the key industry issues and best practices for ideal grow environments. Track sessions include:“Past, Present & Future: The State of the Evolving Cannabis Landscape,”“Elevate Your Cannabis Grow: Finding the Right Vertical Racking Systems for Optimal Efficiency,” "Crossroads of Cannabis: MSO Evolution and Legacy Resilience," "Unveiling the Essence: Mastering Terpene Excellence in Cannabis Cultivation," and "Bridging The Gap: Integrating Cannabis Cultivation with Traditional Horticulture for Operation Excellence." Additional tracks include Planning & Operations, Grower, and Cultivating Possibilities. Indoor Ag-Con's Conference sessions will span multiple topics including“Bridging the Gap Between CEA Producers and Buyers”,“Roadmap to Data Standardization In CEA,”“Mushrooming Success: Navigating Trends and Opportunities in the Culinary Mushroom Market,” among others that are making an impact on the indoor agriculture industry.New for 2024, the Indoor Ag-Con CEA Food Safety Pre-Event Workshop: Internal Review Certification, will be held on Sunday, March 10, 1-5pm and is designed for anyone in the controlled environment agriculture industry dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of food safety and quality. Internal auditing certification is a mandatory GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) requirement that demonstrates an individual's ability to conduct internal assessments of any food safety program. Indoor Ag-Con has partnered with Ceres University, a leading provider of IACET-accredited food safety training and certification, to offer a cost-effective, convenient way to build your career AND help fulfill GFSI scheme requirements.Three Keynote presentationsIn addition to Indoor Ag-Con's Conference sessions, the event will feature three inspiring Keynote speakers, including this year's headliner, Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms, who will give the 2024 edition's opening morning headline keynote address on Monday, March 11th at 8 am. Sellew has built a successful career on his belief in sustainable agriculture. With over 30 years of experience developing and leading successful companies, Sellew is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world.Additional Keynote speakers will be announced soon.Expanded Expo HallThe expanded Expo Hall, will be home to 200+ world-class exhibitors featuring the most cutting-edge technologies, products and services in the indoor agriculture industry from lighting and control systems to substrates, equipment, irrigation systems and much more. Don't miss sessions on the Expo Floor in the Expo Hall Theater where industry leaders offer 45-minute presentations on hot topics.Networking EventsMix and mingle with new and old friends at daily events including the Vivid Canopy Panel & Networking Event hosted by GLASE – the Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering Consortium – and Eden Green Technology, Conference Lunches, Expo Hall Happy Hour, and many more fun and engaging events.For more information on the full line-up of sessions, exhibitors and events, please visit .ABOUT:Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit .

