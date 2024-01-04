All Arrangements Made For 3-Day DGP-IG Conference In Jaipur: DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 5 (IANS) Rajasthan's Director General of Police U.R. Sahu on Thursday said that all preparations have been completed for the three-day conference of DGPs-IGPs to be organised in Jaipur from Friday.
The DGP said that the annual meet, organised by the Centre, is slated to be held in the Rajasthan capital from January 5 to 7, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Home Ministry officials present to discuss various topics related to police and internal security.
He told that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held two meetings regarding this conference and instructed various departments to make proper preparations and streamline the arrangements.
