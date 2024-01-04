Associa Chicagoland Community Partner Receives 2023 Excellence In Landscape Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland , a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout the Chicagoland and NW Indiana areas, is pleased to congratulate its community partner, the Courts of Northbrook Townhome Association, for receiving the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association (ILCA) 2023 Excellence in Landscape Merit Award in the category of Commercial Landscape Construction.

Northbrook was recognized for its construction of a new, more visually appealing privacy barrier between homeowner units. The project began with the removal of overgrown bushes originally planted by the community's developer. This was followed by the installation of a retaining wall to minimize erosion and stabilize the soil. A privacy barrier consisting of various plant species was installed to create a beautiful pallet of color and texture. Finally, the existing irrigation system lengthened to further enhance and maintain the area's continuous color and beauty.

The purpose of the ILCA awards program is to recognize and promote the skills and expertise of member landscape professionals. Landscape contractors, architects and designers, independent grounds management firms, municipalities, golf courses, hospitals, or cemeteries using the installation or maintenance services of a member landscape contractor are eligible to enter. Member projects must be located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, or Iowa. Entries by non-member projects follow the same criteria but must be located in Illinois.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook:

Subscribe to the Blog:

Follow us on Twitter:

Join us on LinkedIn:

Attachments



Courts of Northbrook Townhome Association Wins Landscaping Award Courts of Northbrook Townhome Association Wins Landscaping Award

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 ...