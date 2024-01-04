               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Transaction Of Party Closely Associated With A Board Member


1/4/2024 12:46:51 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) See enclosed announcement of a transaction of a party closely associated with a board member in accordance to Art. 19 of the MAR regulation.

  • RES 9 ehf. - tilkynning á grundvelli 19. gr. MAR reglugerðarinnar

