Revolutionizing Automotive Efficiency: Growth In Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) And Start-Stop System Market

Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) And Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) And Start-Stop System Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

January 4, 2024

The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market have witnessed rapid growth, projecting an increase from $49.25 billion in 2023 to $58.82 billion in 2024, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. Anticipated to surge further, the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market size is expected to reach $109.33 billion in 2028, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 16.8%.

Driving Forces for Market Expansion:

Surge in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles:

The rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles acts as a significant catalyst for the growth of the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system markets.

Fuel-efficient vehicles, known for providing better mileage per gallon of fuel, are increasingly sought after. The application of valve-timing technology plays a crucial role in enhancing performance, fuel efficiency, and emission reduction.

Electric vehicle adoption is recognized as a vital step towards improving energy use and lowering emissions in the transportation sector. The global push for electric vehicles, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and pure battery electric vehicles, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Key Market Players:

Major companies contributing to the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market include Bosch Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Corporation, Valeo India Pvt. Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tenneco Inc., EXEDY Corporation, Fiat Società per Azioni, Toyota Motor Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Eaton Corporation PLC, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Panasonic Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., General Electric Company, Wabtec Corporation, Alstom SA, Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, NXP Semiconductor Inc.

Technological Trends Shaping the Market:

Technological Breakthroughs and Innovations:

The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market is witnessing a trend of continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, with major companies introducing new technologies to strengthen their market position.

For instance, Eaton Corporation PLC introduced a portfolio of variable valve actuation (VVA) technologies, providing solutions for Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers to meet emissions regulations.

Advanced Products to Meet Fuel Efficiency Demands:

Major market players are introducing advanced products, such as S-Presso, to meet the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki, an India-based automaker, launched the S-Presso featuring Idle-Start-Stop technology, enhancing fuel efficiency and incorporating advanced safety features.

Market Segmentation:

The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market are segmented based on key parameters:

Fuel Type: Diesel VVT System, Gasoline VVT System

Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Technology: Cam-Phasing, Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

Valvetrain: SOHC, DOHC

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market in 2023.

The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market size, automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market drivers and trends, automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market major players, automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market competitors' revenues, automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market positioning, and automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market growth across geographies. The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

