Brookfield Renewable Contracts With Freedom Energy To Administer Net Metering Services For Errol Hydro Facility In NH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for municipalities, businesses and organizations.

Delivers value for both renewable energy production and municipal entities in New Hampshire.

- Steve Zuretti, Senior Director, Brookfield RenewableAUBURN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) announced today their selection by Brookfield Renewable, an owner, operator, and developer of renewable power throughout the U.S., as the Group Net Metering (GNM) administrator for the Errol Hydro facility interconnected in New Hampshire.This latest GNM administrator agreement extends Freedom Energy's GNM administrator role to 160,000 megawatt hours throughout New Hampshire. The Brookfield Renewables facility, located in Errol, NH, is 3 megawatts. This hydro facility produces approximately 16,000 megawatt hours of renewable power annually.“Freedom Energy is pleased to serve as the group net metering administrator for Brookfield Renewable's Errol Hydro facility. This is our first Brookfield asset under management, and we are excited to bring them on as a client,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO, Freedom Energy.Fromuth continued,“As the GNM administrator for this hydro facility, Freedom Energy is collaborating with the State of New Hampshire to facilitate their enrollment and participation as the off taker for the facility.”Brookfield Renewable expressed that Freedom Energy has demonstrated a strong track record in effectively managing net metering initiatives throughout New Hampshire.“We anticipate ongoing collaboration with Freedom Energy to enhance the administration of group net metering at our facility, enabling municipal clients, such as the State, to participate as off takers,” stated Steve Zuretti, Senior Director of Origination and Policy for Brookfield Renewable.Brookfield Renewable U.S., is a leading owner, operator, and developer of renewable power, delivering innovative renewable power solutions that accelerate the world towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. Its diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and storage facilities extend across 34 states, totaling approximately 7,830 megawatts of generating capacity.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom's team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a second regional office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. For more information, visit .

CarolAnn Hibbard

Freedom Energy Logistics

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn