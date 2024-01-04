Avaans Media Recognized For Media Relations Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PR Daily Media Relations Awards Presented to the Country's Most Notable PR Campaigns

- Avaans Media CEO Tara CoomansLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning PR firm Avaans Media is pleased to announce the PR Daily Media Relations Awards have recognized their work for excellence in the newsjacking category.The PR Daily Media Relations Awards are an annual event honoring public relations campaigns and professionals. Avaans Media's Honorable Mention recognized the planning and preparation behind a successful newsjacking campaign.The notable campaign garnered a one-hundred percent share of voice against competitors and resulted in seven articles, many appearing within hours of the announcement. National coverage included Inc. Magazine and Fortune Magazine. The Avaans Media A-Team consisted of Megan Hanson and Anu Kher, who, with Bridge Partners, LLC, worked to contribute meaningfully to the national conversation around DEI, corporate culture, and the future of hiring in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action.“What's most rewarding is the acknowledgment of the teamwork involved. Awards like this only happen when the clients are collaborative and the team is top-notch. Here, our clients went over and above to be available to the press on short notice, and the A-Team showed excellence in strategy and grit to make this happen,” said Avaans Media CEO Tara Coomans.About Avaans MediaAvaans Media is the Top Boutique PR Firm in Los Angeles on Clutch and an Inc. Power Partner, providing digitally savvy public relations for emerging industries, ambitious brands, and purpose-driven organizations. From start-up through IPO, Avaans Media's one-hundred percent executive-level team provides white-glove public relations strategies and services to a notable list of fast-growing companies in industries ranging from AI, cannabis, and drones to consumer products. Founded by Tara Coomans in 2008, Avaans Media is based in Los Angeles, California.avaansmedia

