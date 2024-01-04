Union Minister Urges Home Minister To Create Additional LS Seat In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 4 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Thursday put forward several suggestions regarding the impending delimitation process for Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Manipur and also proposed establishment of an additional unreserved Lok Sabha constituency in the state.

In a formal communication to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he stressed the crucial need for the delimitation process to be based on the latest census figures, highlighting the importance of fairness and impartiality without any bias towards particular communities or ethnic groups.

Singh's demand assumes significance as the ethnic violence between the non-tribals Meiteis and tribal Kukis broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Emphasising transparency as a cornerstone, he urged for an unbiased approach to ensure an equitable and just conclusion.

Among the proposals, Singh, the MP from Inner Manipur seat, recommended the creation of an additional unreserved Lok Sabha constituency. This proposed constituency, according to him, would encompass the eight unreserved Assembly constituencies currently part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, which presently stands as Scheduled Tribe reserved seat.

Anticipating a potential increase in Assembly seats from the existing 60 to 70, he advocated for a balanced distribution or creation of both reserved (for SC/ST) and unreserved seats.

Looking ahead to the lifting of the moratorium in 2026 and the subsequent changes, the Union Minister emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive delimitation exercise based on the latest census data, incorporating biometrics and Aadhar linkage for accuracy and authenticity.

Singh highlighted the potential of his recommendations to contribute to a more balanced and fair political representation in Manipur.

