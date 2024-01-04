Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Single-Family Home Community In Houston, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANVEL, Texas, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community, Toll Brothers at Pomona - Orchard Collection , is now open in the Pomona master plan in Manvel, Texas. Construction is underway and prospective home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center located at 4603 Orchard Creek Lane in Manvel.



The Orchard Collection at Pomona is situated in a gated section of the master plan with 60-foot-wide home sites and a choice of six exceptional home designs ranging from 2,700 to over 3,600 square feet of luxury living space. Home designs in this collection include one- and two-story floor plans with 3-car garages, 3 to 5 bedrooms, and 3 to 4.5 baths. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“We're thrilled to bring the Orchard Collection to Pomona, offering home buyers the opportunity to build a personalized new construction home within this well-established and highly desirable Houston area,” said David Assid, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston.“Home buyers will enjoy flexible living options and access to exceptional on-site amenities.”

Toll Brothers at Pomona offers premier amenities including access to a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse with two resort-style pools with cabanas, state-of-the-art“exploration zone” playground, fitness center, fishing pond, catering kitchen, and walking trails and parks. Residents will be immersed in a vibrant social and active lifestyle with year-round planned events inspired by an on-site Lifestyle Director. Students will have access to the renowned Alvin Independent School District and on-site elementary school.

Located in Brazoria County, Toll Brothers at Pomona provides the ideal blend of small-town charm and big-city living. Home buyers will enjoy proximity to premier shopping and dining, the Texas Medical Center, and access to major roadways including Texas State Highway 288, Highway 6, and the Sam Houston Parkway.

For more information on Toll Brothers new home communities in Texas call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers/TX .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

