Motorcycle Accident Lawyer Near Me In Orange California Offers Free Consultation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orange, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange, California -

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County, a personal injury firm based in Orange, CA, is urging motorcycle accident victims to take advantage of their free consultation. The firm, which is known for providing an auto injury lawyer near me Orange residents can trust, is also offering free consultation for motorcycle accident victims. Just like with car accidents, those who have been involved in motorcycle accidents require the legal expertise of an accident lawyer to help protect their rights and allow them to get the compensation they deserve.

Alexander Napolin says,“If you are injured and have questions about motorcycle accidents, your next step is a free accident injury consultation with a motorcycle accidents attorney. Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer serves California and is available to take your inquiry. We are available and all calls are confidential, so there is no risk to you. An experienced motorcycle attorney will assess your case and consider all the facts, such as traffic laws, motor vehicle regulations, medical treatment, injuries and liability.”

It is important to note that California is a comparative fault state, which means that damages can be proportional to the degree of fault of the driver. Typical comparative negligence examples include a broken headlamp and brake light that resulted to a collision at nighttime. Other examples of motorcycle accidents that may result into finding of fault against more than one party.

Meanwhile, it is important to know that motorcycle accident insurance is similar to automobile insurance in that unless one has medical payment coverage, it will not cover medical bills incurred after a motorcycle accident. They suggest that those who don't have health insurance to cover the medical expenses or pay for ongoing treatment look for an accident lawyer who can help in establishing liability that allows the accident victim to legally seek repayment of medical bills from the person responsible for the accident. After the liable party has paid up, the accident victim's health insurance company has a right to repayment for the treatment they paid for in relation to the motorcycle accident.

“Valuing the worth of a motorcycle accident case is dependent on liability and damages. Special damages include past, present and future lost earnings and lost earning capacity along with employment benefits, medical expenses and other financial expenses,” says Alexander D. Napolin.“Damages for pain and suffering aren't calculable and juries use good sense and background in determining pain and suffering. Plus, there are two types of valuations – settlement value and trial value. The settlement value is what you can reasonably expect. It's often less than the trial value because you settle to risk the chance of losing at trial.”

The consultation with a motorcycle and auto injury lawyer Orange residents can rely on is essential whether or not the accident victim has a legal claim for damages. The experienced attorney will send investigators to the scene of the accident to find out the cause of the accident, handle all necessary paperwork, and even the playing field with insurance firms. Insurance companies typically have insurance adjusters and in-house counsel who are aggressive in attempting to minimize the amount of settlement costs for the company.

Launched in 2011 by Alexander D. Napolin, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County is known as one of the leading personal injury law firms in Orange, CA and neighboring areas. The firm has achieved successes in most of the cases they have handled due to the one-of-a-kind strategy employed by Alexander D. Napolin. They have provided their legal services to personal injury victims for more than 10 years and has been successful in thousands of cases.

When in need of the services of a personal injury lawyer like a slip and fall attorney Orange residents can rely on, people can visit the Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County, contact the company here:

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County

Alexander D. Napolin

714-451-2006

...

2230 West Chapman Avenue, Ste. 234

Orange, California 92868

CONTACT: Alexander D. Napolin