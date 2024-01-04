New Specialized Glasses Help Reduce Reflection And Glare While Driving At Night

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greg T. of Raleigh, NC is the creator of the Night Time Driving Glasses, a set of eyewear designed specifically around driving at night to help reduce reflection and glare. The glasses feature an attenuation gradient that can vary from darkest at the left and top to lightest at the right and bottom to help improve visibility while reducing glare. The lenses are amber-tinted and polarized to further reduce glare and eliminate blue light effects on the road. Non-attenuated areas on the lenses enable clear viewing of roadway signs, lines, and other safety identification markers. The tinting can be achieved with dyes as part of the lens, metal oxide deposition within or on the surface of the lens in patterns to achieve the described attenuation.There is a growing awareness of the importance of eye health and preventive measures. Advancements in lens technology and coatings on both prescription and non-prescription eyewear can address some of the issues related to nighttime driving, making specialized night driving glasses an ideal choice for drivers. Technological innovations in lens materials, coatings, and frame designs have been driving the industry forward. The idea is to enhance visibility and reduce discomfort caused by oncoming headlights, streetlights, and other sources of glare during nighttime driving without impacting roadway safety. In the US alone, Vision Council of America estimates more than 60% of adult population wear glasses, generating nearly $30 billion in 2022.Greg filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Night Time Driving Glasses product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Night Time Driving Glasses can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

