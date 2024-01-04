NIEM Migrates To OASIS Open Project, Unveils Transformation As Niemopen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Katherine EscobarWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Information Exchange Model (NIEM) has successfully transitioned to NIEMOpen under the guidance of OASIS Open Projects Program , the international open source and standards consortium. This transition to an open-source project marks a significant milestone in NIEM's evolution. The new NIEMOpen web portal offers valuable resources, including links to free NIEMOpen technical training for developers, demonstrating the NIEMOpen value proposition.Under the newly established Project Governance Board (PGB) sponsors of NIEMOpen now have voting rights on policy and procedural matters. The PGB membership consists of representatives from federal and state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector. Katherine Escobar, PGB Chair of NIEMOpen, announced the launch of the website and the recent approval of an initial project specification document , which was rigorously vetted against the OASIS Open program procedures.Escobar expressed the collective vision of the NIEMOpen community, stating that“Our goal is to position NIEMOpen as the foundation of national and international data standards that follow the proven OASIS guidelines for creating consensus-based data standards.” The NIEM community supported restructuring the governance process to adhere to the OASIS organizational design, to foster increased stakeholder participation. Despite these changes, the core components of the governance process, including the Business Architectural Committee and the Technical Architecture Committee, have seamlessly transitioned into technical steering committees within the NIEMOpen Project at OASIS.To ensure broad acceptance and implementation of data standards, all documentation and processes developed over the past two decades of NIEM are being adapted to conform to the formats and structure of OASIS Open. The latest data model of NIEM includes over 16,000 data components across seventeen different domains or communities of interest. The NIEM Model Version 6.0 includes additional core data components across multiple domains and features additional support to develop information exchanges using a Common Model Format (CMF) that supports both JSON and XML representations.In response to the evolving landscape, the NIEMOpen Management Office Technical Steering Committee established a communications and outreach subcommittee, co-chaired by Paul Wormeli and Mike Phillips. To join or contribute to this new subcommittee, please subscribe to NIEMOpen NMO-TSC by emailing niemopen-nmotsc+....

