(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gerry

Turner

and

Theresa

Nist

Tied

the

Knot Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c, on ABC

The special will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on Hulu

Hulu

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in "The Golden Wedding," which featured The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa

Nist's wedding preparation and ceremony.

Neil Lane provided Gerry & Theresa's wedding bands for the happy couple on their special day. Theresa's diamond wedding band is set with 18 round brilliant cut diamonds to a classic eternity band with a total over 4 carats set in platinum. Gerry's special

designed

band

is

a

meteorite

and

gold

ring

handcrafted

by

Neil

Lane. "The

Golden

Wedding" aired LIVE

on

THURSDAY,

JANUARY

4

at 8/7c,

on

ABC

and

will

be

available to

stream

tomorrow,

January 5, on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding preparation with Neil Lane.

The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding Bands by Neil Lane Couture.

At the ceremony, Theresa wore several Neil Lane vintage pieces – the necklace was made in Paris circa 1875

and

is

set

with

over

25

carats of

old

European

cut

diamonds and

a

large

natural

pearl. The

bracelet

is from the Edwardian period, circa 1900, and set with 20 carats of old European cut diamonds and colored natural pearls.

The earrings, circa 1900, are set in platinum and are over 9 carats.

After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on "The Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle and began their next chapter, happily ever after.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese

Witherspoon,

Kate

Hudson, Jennifer

Hudson,

Jessica Simpson,

Emily

Blunt

and

Miley

Cyrus,

among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An

avid

collector

and

designer

of

fine

jewelry with

an

eye

for

style

and

elegance, Neil

Lane

has

earned

the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For

more

information

on

Neil

Lane

Couture

visit .

Neil Lane

9100 Wilshire Boulevard

Suite

705

West

in

Beverly

Hills

ABOUT "THE GOLDEN WEDDING"

After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on "The Golden Bachelor," the highest rated new show of the fall season, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after.

walked

down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, "The Golden Wedding" aired LIVE on THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 at 8/7c, on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on Hulu.

"The Golden Bachelor" is produced by

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers.

For more information on "The Golden Bachelor," visit.

dgepress .

Follow "The Golden Bachelor" ( #TheGoldenBachelor )

on

Facebook, Instagram and X.

