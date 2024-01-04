(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gerry
Turner
and
Theresa
Nist
Tied
the
Knot Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c, on ABC
The special will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on
Hulu
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in "The Golden Wedding," which featured The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa
Nist's wedding preparation and ceremony.
Neil Lane provided Gerry & Theresa's wedding bands for the happy couple on their special day. Theresa's diamond wedding band is set with 18 round brilliant cut diamonds to a classic eternity band with a total over 4 carats set in platinum. Gerry's special
designed
band
is
a
meteorite
and
gold
ring
handcrafted
by
Neil
Lane. "The
Golden
Wedding" aired LIVE
on
THURSDAY,
JANUARY
4
at 8/7c,
on
ABC
and
will
be
available to
stream
tomorrow,
January 5, on Hulu.
The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding preparation with Neil Lane.
The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding Bands by Neil Lane Couture.
At the ceremony, Theresa wore several Neil Lane vintage pieces – the necklace was made in Paris circa 1875
and
is
set
with
over
25
carats of
old
European
cut
diamonds and
a
large
natural
pearl. The
bracelet
is from the Edwardian period, circa 1900, and set with 20 carats of old European cut diamonds and colored natural pearls.
The earrings, circa 1900, are set in platinum and are over 9 carats.
After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on "The Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle and began their next chapter, happily ever after.
ABOUT NEIL LANE
Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese
Witherspoon,
Kate
Hudson, Jennifer
Hudson,
Jessica Simpson,
Emily
Blunt
and
Miley
Cyrus,
among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.
An
avid
collector
and
designer
of
fine
jewelry with
an
eye
for
style
and
elegance, Neil
Lane
has
earned
the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.
For
more
information
on
Neil
Lane
Couture
visit .
Neil Lane
9100 Wilshire Boulevard
Suite
705
West
in
Beverly
Hills
ABOUT "THE GOLDEN WEDDING"
After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on "The Golden Bachelor," the highest rated new show of the fall season, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist
walked
down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after.
Hosted by Jesse Palmer, "The Golden Wedding" aired LIVE on THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 at 8/7c, on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on Hulu.
"The Golden Bachelor" is produced by
Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers.
For more information on "The Golden Bachelor," visit
dgepress .
Follow "The Golden Bachelor" ( #TheGoldenBachelor )
on
Facebook, Instagram and X.
Media Contact:
Courteny Oleberger
(310) 275-5015
[email protected]
SOURCE Neil Lane Couture
