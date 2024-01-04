Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))
Charenton-le-Pont, 4th January 2024
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
ISIN Code: 0000060873
| Situation at:
| Total number of shares comprising share capital
| Total number of voting rights
| 31 December 2023
| 111 989 823
| Number of voting rights (1):
138 382 987
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
138 265 429
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
(1) Including treasury shares
(2) After deduction of treasury shares
Attachment
MBWS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES_December 2023
