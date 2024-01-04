Farmers Insurance Owes Over $31.4 Million To Whistleblower Former Employee, Says CA Court Of Appeals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carney R. ShegerianLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, US, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Division Two of the Second Appellate District of the California Court of Appeal affirmed a $24,358,344 trial court judgement against Farmers Insurance, which along with attorney's fees and interest totals over $31.4 million that Farmers Insurance must pay to a whistleblowing former employee, Andrew Rudnicki.The initial trial verdict dates back to December of 2021, where Rudnicki's representing attorney Carney R. Shegerian , of Shegerian & Associates , helped secure a $155.4 million jury trial verdict against Farmers Insurance, for firing Rudnicki in retaliation for testimony he planned to give against Farmer's in a class pay bias lawsuit. This 155.4 million verdict became one of the largest single plaintiff employment verdicts in California history.Subsequently, the trial judge entered an amended judgment awarding Rudnicki $24,358,344 in total damages, as well as costs and attorney fees, which Farmers appealed, arguing that the judgment should be reversed on liability because (1) Rudnicki could not prevail on a claim for retaliation; and (2) the trial court issued certain erroneous evidentiary rulings. The Appellate Court found Farmers' arguments were unconvincing and affirmed the trial court's judgment. To date, Farmers Insurance must pay over $31.4 million in damages, fees, and interest.Carney R. Shegerian, founder Shegerian & Associates and lead trial attorney in Rudnicki v. Farmers, commented, "We are pleased with the Court of Appeals decision in not only vindicating Andy Rudnicki's rights and reputation, but also in the unequivocal message this judgement sends to employers everywhere: that whistleblowers will always be afforded protection under the law. Without this crucial check on the illicit acts of big business, society loses."Case # BC630158About Shegerian & Associates:Shegerian & Associates has won over a billion in jury verdicts and settlements for on behalf of employees in plaintiff-side employment law, such as wrongful termination, discrimination, and whistleblower retaliation, and maintains a 98% success rate. Shegerian & Associates, Inc. has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Riverside and New York. Website available at: .Media Contact: Manuela Varela, ..., 310-882-8107.

