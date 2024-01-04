Spirion Strengthens Cybersecurity Leadership With Appointment Of Steve (Stitch) Hindle As Advisory CISO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New role will build high-level strategic partnerships with peers to address challenges and needs, fostering top-to-top relationships

- Kevin Coppins, CEO, SpirionTAMPA, FL, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spirion , a leading data protection and privacy solution provider, proudly announces the appointment of Steve "Stitch" Hindle as its new Principal Chief Security & Compliance Advisor. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Hindle brings a wealth of experience and strategic insights to further enhance Spirion's commitment to eliminating data breaches and fortifying cybersecurity measures.In his role as Principal Chief Security & Compliance Advisor, Hindle will provide Spirion's customers and partners with unique and experiential guidance on delivering robust cybersecurity and compliance programs. Focused on data purpose and protection, he aims to build high-level strategic partnerships with peers to address challenges and needs, fostering top-to-top relationships.Hindle's background includes serving as the Founder of Achilles Shield, a global security consultancy, where he serves as a Board-appointed fractional Chief Information & Security Officer for clients in various industries. He plays a crucial role in facilitating advisory and board expertise, challenging norms, and providing diverse perspectives to benefit CEOs and stakeholders.Prior to joining Spirion, Hindle has led crisis management of over 70 global business continuity events, encompassed complex security operations, breach response, and crisis management in public and private sectors in the UK, Europe, Africa, Latin America, Philippines, China, and the US."We are thrilled to welcome Steve 'Stitch' Hindle to the Spirion family. His extensive experience in solving real world challenges will help our clients and partners build out their most critical data protection initiatives. Stitch understands from experience that step one is always identifying and then protecting the most critical data organizations are entrusted with," said Kevin Coppins, CEO, Spirion.About SpirionSpirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-GradeTM data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.###

