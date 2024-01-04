Updoc Joins The Innovators' Network At American Heart Association Center For Health Technology & Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpDoc, a physician-led, AI-enabled chronic disease management company pioneering Remote Patient Intervention (RPI), has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "It's incredibly exciting to see UpDoc leveraging this consortium to broaden and deepen their engagement in this arena."

"UpDoc aims to deliver an AI provider to every patient's home through an accessible technology that improves access to high quality, affordable care. Leveraging the AHA network for clinical guidance and expertise will empower our mission to pioneer Remote Patient Intervention, move the needle on outcomes, and expand access to safe and effective care. We are delighted to join this esteemed network and look forward to continued collaboration as we build the future of medicine together," said Sharif Vakili UpDoc CEO.

About UpDoc

UpDoc is a physician-led, AI-enabled chronic disease management company pioneering Remote Patient Intervention. The company employs state-of-the-art large language models optimized for clinical accuracy and patient engagement to create "AI encounters" that augment physician encounters.

This model of clinical care delivery where Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) data is acted on by an AI to deliver clinical care is known as Remote Patient Intervention. Remote Patient Intervention was performed for the first time in a Stanford clinical trial published in JAMA Network Open , where it doubled improvement in diabetes control compared to standard of care.

The physicians leading UpDoc aim to deliver an AI provider to every patient's home through an accessible technology that improves access to high quality, affordable care.

