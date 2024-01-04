Shutterstock Named Official House Photographer And Leadership Sponsor Of 2024 Sundance Film Festival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Shutterstock Editorial and Shutterstock Studios Return for 40th Edition of the World Renowned Sundance Film Festival with Special Events, Portrait Studios and more

Shutterstock Studios' Hosts Panel Featuring their Breakthrough Documentary, "Surfing Through the Odds" on Friday, January 19 at 2pm CT

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024

SSTK ), a leading global creative platform connecting brands and businesses to high-quality content, today announced that they are the Official House Photographer and Portrait Studio Partner for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, which takes place January 18-28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. More than 50 Shutterstock Editorial photographers, videographers, editors and production staff will be onsite at this year's Sundance Film Festival to capture all of the premieres, parties, panels and surrounding events.

Shutterstock will also host the Official Sundance Film Festival Portrait studio, inviting celebrity and VIP festival attendees in for a professional photo shoot with renowned Shutterstock celebrity photographer, Presley Ann . The invitation-only portrait studio will be located at the corner of Heber Avenue and Main Street. In addition, Shutterstock will host an exclusive venue at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival - the Shutterstock Chalet on Main Street. The invitation-only hideaway will offer VIPs, talent and members of the press a place to relax and recharge with snacks, hot drinks, must-have mountain accessories and more.

"Shutterstock is honored to once again support the bold, creative, independent art and artists of the Sundance community as a Leadership Sponsor and for the first time as the Official House Photographer for the Festival," said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock. "We couldn't be more pleased to capture the special moments of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and to add them to Shutterstock's collection of iconic entertainment, editorial and archival content for the world to see."

With the largest network of the world's top photographers and more than two million creators around the world contributing to the

Shutterstock platform, the company offers the world's most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality and iconic stock photography, 3D models, videos, music, vectors and illustrations, SFX, playback, animation, AI and XR, as well as live event production through Shutterstock Editorial and custom production through Shutterstock Studios.

On Friday, January 19 at 2pm CT at the SFF24 Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street, Shutterstock Studios will also host a panel and viewing of their breakthrough documentary Surfing Through The Odds , produced in partnership with Betclic Studios and Coming Soon. Born out of the need for better representation of diversity in the surfing world, Surfing Through the Odds follows an NGO, SOMA, as they work to fight gender inequality through Surf Therapy programs and highlights the young girls of São Tomé and Príncipe, Africa, on their journey of self-discovery through surfing. The project culminated with a beautiful and impactful collection of images and videos captured as part of the documentary that are now available in Shutterstock's catalog for licensing. The profits from the collection go directly to SOMA to further contribute to effective change in racial and gender inequality in the surfing community and to the empowerment of women in São Tomé. The short film is not an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival.

This documentary is one of several Shutterstock Studios projects that illustrate the breadth, depth, and unparalleled impact of its global production and creative services across branded and unbranded projects and documentary storytelling. Last year alone, Shutterstock Studios shot at high-volume and broad scale across hundreds of shoot days in countries worldwide, ultimately delivering tens of thousands of unique assets for global brand, agency and media partners.

As part of Shutterstock Editorial's live event production offering, the company's global team of photographers and videographers capture iconic, must-see and behind the scenes moments deliverable as raw footage, media edits, sizzle reels, social media-ready content, and packaged content. Shutterstock leverages its editorial access and expertise to help its clients achieve a bigger brand impact at bespoke footprint or high-profile sponsorship events, including some of the biggest industry events of the year, such as the Sundance Film Festival, Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys, Cannes Lions, SXSW, Super Bowl and more.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service-all using the latest in innovative technology-Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

