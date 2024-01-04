CVS Pharmacy® Announces New Simplified Loyalty Experience

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy ® , the retail division of CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS ), today announced the evolution of its loyalty program to include two membership tiers: ExtraCare ® and ExtraCare PlusTM.

ExtraCare Plus, the CVS Pharmacy loyalty and membership program formerly known as CarePass, unlocks all the benefits of ExtraCare, plus the new convenience of free same-day delivery of nearly all products in the store in as little as three hours, and so much more.



ExtraCare: The popular, no-fee loyalty program through which members can save hundreds of dollars1 through sale prices, email, and text personalized Deals For You, 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards® and more, is now simpler and more valuable. ExtraCare will now include benefits previously found within the ExtraCare Pharmacy & Health Rewards ® program. Members can now opt in to earn up to $50 for filling prescriptions and getting flu shots and other vaccines. ExtraCare members will now earn twice as fast, with $2 ExtraBucks Rewards earned for every 4 prescriptions filled. ExtraCare Plus: The CarePass ® loyalty and membership program is now known as ExtraCare Plus. As the small-fee, big-savings tier of our loyalty program, ExtraCare Plus unlocks all the benefits of ExtraCare, plus the new convenience of free same-day delivery of nearly all products in the store in as little as three hours, and so much more. And members also receive a $10 monthly bonus reward.

The newly simplified programs make it easier for members to save on their wellness needs: CVS Pharmacy will offer savings in store; online sales; email and text personalized deals to members; as well as member events that offer exclusive savings to cardholders and more.



"ExtraCare is a long-standing leader in the loyalty program industry and this evolution will allow us to provide even greater simplicity to our members, while providing value and making it easy for people to take care of their health," said Zach Dennett, Vice President of Loyalty, Omnichannel and Hispanic Formats, CVS Health. "Now, instead of having to join various programs to unlock all the savings available to them, we've made it easier for our members and patients to choose from our two-tiered offerings and access the benefits that best fit their needs, including new same-day delivery and pharmacy rewards, which are now a core benefit."



ExtraCare has a two-decade history of providing meaningful benefits and incredible value to members by helping them save on nearly every purchase. Delivering even more value to ExtraCare members, CarePass, now known as ExtraCare Plus, was launched in 2019 as the first loyalty and membership program offering free pharmacy delivery and unlocking exclusive benefits on top of everything ExtraCare offers to its members.

These latest changes to the CVS Pharmacy loyalty program come on the heels of a series of recent updates over the past few years including paying 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards even faster after checkout and enhancing digital capabilities across the CVS Pharmacy app, text messages and in-store checkout. All enhancements were a direct result of customer feedback to simplify the loyalty experience and stay ahead of consumer trends.

To optimize the ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus experience, members are encouraged to download the CVS Pharmacy app and also opt in to receive personalized deals across email, text and push notifications.

Members who opt into these channels can save up to three times more.

For more information about ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus, visit .

