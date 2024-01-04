Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market: Electrolux AB, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Group Co., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG, and Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 20.15% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners

are trending in the market.

With the rise in popularity of robot vacuum cleaners, vendors are focusing on developing innovative products that can enhance flexibility and connectivity with the integration of the cloud, automation, and IoT.

Moreover, emerging technologies such as threshold climbing and ultra-slim vacuum cleaners will further increase the capability of the solutions. Such advances will raise the adoption of vacuum cleaners in households, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge



The high purchasing cost

challenges market growth.



Convenience

and ease of use play a crucial role in the growing popularity of

residential robotic vacuum cleaners.

They possess the capability of efficiently and effectively cleaning floors and carpets. Due

to the advanced features, the build quality of residential robotic vacuum cleaners may also be a factor contributing to the higher cost.

Keg Segments:

The robot vacuum cleaners-only segment

will be significant during the forecast period. They

are predominantly used in residential floor cleaning applications. Robotic vacuum cleaners are preferred by consumers

only for cleaning dry surfaces, not mopping.

