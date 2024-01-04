Valneva To Conduct Investor Meetings During The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference And Oddo BHF Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saint-Herblain (France), January 4, 2024 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announces that members of its management team including Thomas Lingelbach, CEO and Peter Bühler, CFO will hold investor meetings during the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 8 – 10, 2024 in San Francisco and virtually at the Oddo BHF Forum on January 15,2024. Valneva's CEO and CFO will notably discuss the Company's advanced vaccine development pipeline, including its Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15 (Phase 3 fully enrolled, partnered with Pfizer), as well as the Company's growing commercial business, which now includes recently FDA-approved1 IXCHIQ®, the world's first licensed vaccine for prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus, launching in early 2024. To schedule a 1on1 investor meeting with Valneva, institutional investors and analysts can

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions. We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market two proprietary travel vaccines as well as certain third-party vaccines leveraging our established commercial infrastructure. Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the world's first vaccine against the chikungunya virus and the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. About IXCHIQ ®

In the U.S., IXCHIQ ® is a live-attenuated vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV. As for all products approved under FDA's accelerated approval pathway, continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies. Please click here for full Prescribing Information for IXCHIQ ® .

