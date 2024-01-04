Balance Sheet Of The Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA As Of December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Strasbourg, January 4, 2024 – 05:45 pm CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
303,861 shares € 125,121.00
In the second half of 2023, a total of:
| Purchases
| 157,564 shares
| € 249,580
| 651 market transactions
| Sales
| 133,103 shares
| € 219,772
| 613 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
164,183 shares € 246,158.00
