               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Balance Sheet Of The Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA As Of December 31, 2023


1/4/2024 12:01:54 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Strasbourg, January 4, 2024 – 05:45 pm CET

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

  • 303,861 shares
  • € 125,121.00

In the second half of 2023, a total of:

Purchases 157,564 shares € 249,580 651 market transactions
Sales 133,103 shares € 219,772 613 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

  • 164,183 shares
  • € 246,158.00

Contacts

Transgene:
Arnaud DUBARRY
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
...

Attachment

  • 20240104_BilanSemestriel_H2_2023_EN

MENAFN04012024004107003653ID1107685462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search