Aéroports De Paris SA - Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement As Of 31 December 2023

Tremblay-en-France, le 4 January 2024

Aéroports de Paris SA

Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement as of 31 December 2023

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aéroports de Paris to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of 31 December 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:



0 title 17,418,023€

As of 30 June 2023, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:



5 000 titles 16,468,198€

During the second semester of 2023, has been negotiated a total of: