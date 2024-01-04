Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2023 was $55.63, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4%. This compares with the 11.8% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI's net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2023 was $34.73, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 9.5%.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:
|
| Industrials
| 25.3%
|
|
| Information Technology
| 21.9%
|
|
| Energy
| 12.4%
|
|
| Financials
| 10.8%
|
|
| Consumer Discretionary
| 10.8%
|
|
| Materials
| 10.7%
|
|
| Real Estate
| 4.6%
|
|
| Communication Services
| 2.0%
|
|
| Cash & Cash Equivalents
| 0.8%
|
|
| Health Care
| 0.7%
|
The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:
|
| NVIDIA Corporation
| 4.7%
|
|
| TFI International Inc.
| 4.7%
|
|
| Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
| 4.5%
|
|
| Apple Inc.
| 3.7%
|
|
| West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
| 3.5%
|
|
| The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
| 3.3%
|
|
| WSP Global Inc.
| 3.3%
|
|
| Franco-Nevada Corporation
| 3.2%
|
|
| Mastercard Incorporated
| 3.0%
|
|
| Bank of Montreal
| 2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments
website:
