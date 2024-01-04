Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI's net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2023 was $34.73, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 9.5%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows: