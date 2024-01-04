Verizon Gives The Gift Of Upgraded Wireless Service To Homer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New cell sites added in Homer, AK delivers reliable 4G service

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon recently turned on new cell sites in Homer, AK bringing reliable 4G service to residents and visitors. Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers in the area just got a big boost.



These new sites provide expanded coverage and capacity in downtown Homer, as well as improved coverage and performance along Skyline Drive, Diamond Ridge Drive, Highland Drive, and Bay Ridge Road, and improved service along the critical highway entry into Homer. This work is part of Verizon's massive multi-year network transformation which has added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting our customer's connectivity needs where they live, work, and play. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in the Homer area with our best-in-class network,” said Phillip French, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Homer, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It's ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon/home for availability. For mobility service, visit verizon/deals for the latest phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Homer area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon/frontline .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Peterson

214.662.3801

...