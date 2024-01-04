Aircraft Brake System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aircraft brake system market size is predicted to reach $14.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the aircraft brake system market is due to the increase in fleet size of commercial and defense aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft brake system market share . Major players in the aircraft brake system market include Honeywell International Inc., Safran Landing Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Crane Aerospace & Electronics.

Aircraft Brake System Market Segments

.By Component: Braking System Components, Brakes, Wheels

.By Actuation: Power Brake, Boosted Brake, Independent Brake

.By Brake Type: Carbon Breaks, Steel Breaks, Others

.By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

.By End-User: Commercial Aircraft, Defense Aircraft

.By Geography: The global aircraft brake system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aircraft brake system is a system used to stop a moving aircraft by converting kinetic energy to heat energy through friction between discs located in brake systems in the wheels. The aircraft brake system provides this critical function during take-off, landing, and taxiing to stop the airplanes within the specified length of the runway.

The main components in an aircraft brake system are braking system components, brakes, and wheels. The wheels support the entire weight of the aircraft during takeoff and landing. The brake systems of an aircraft are attached to the wheels. There are single-piece and two-piece aircraft wheels with a removable rim which allows the installation access for the tire. The different actuation types include power brake, boosted brake, independent brake and involve various aircraft types such as fixed-wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles aircraft. The several break types include carbon breaks, steel breaks, others and are used by various end-users such as commercial aircraft and defense aircraft.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Brake System Market Characteristics

3. Aircraft Brake System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Brake System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Brake System Market Size And Growth

......

27. Aircraft Brake System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aircraft Brake System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

