Agriculture Sensor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the agriculture sensor market size is predicted to reach $3.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

The growth in the agriculture sensor market is due to the increasing adoption of smart farming practices. North America region is expected to hold the largest agriculture sensor market share . Major players in the agriculture sensor market include Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L., Auroras, Acuity Agriculture, Pycno, AgSmarts Inc., edyn Limited, Acclima Inc., CAIPOS GmbH.

Agriculture Sensor Market Segments

.By Sensor Type: Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Location Sensor

.By Application: Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Disease Detection and Control, Weed Mapping, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global agriculture sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agriculture sensor are used in smart farming to assist farmers in optimizing and monitoring crops. Agricultural sensors help farmers respond to the dynamically changing conditions of the environment. Rising global temperatures, leading to change in an environment unsuitable for crops, can already be predicted with the help of agriculture sensors. The wide range of benefits from precision agriculture includes weather forecasts, real-time farm tracking, and optimum field requirements.

The main types of agriculture sensors are humidity sensors, electrochemical sensors, mechanical sensors, optical sensors, pressure sensors, water sensor, soil sensors, and location sensors. The humidity sensor market consists of sales of humidity sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to check the moisture and humidity ratio of land. There are four main types of humidity sensors, namely, conductive humidity sensors, thermal conductivity sensors, optic hygrometers, and oscillating hygrometers. It has various end user industry such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, packaging, healthcare, electronics and other end-users. These agriculture sensors are used for soil monitoring, yield mapping and monitoring, disease detection and control, weed mapping, and other applications.

