Paul Davis Restoration Supports American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts With $500,000 Donation

Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Seattle Team Participating in Red Cross Drive

Annual Pledge Helps Ensure Immediate Response to More Frequent Disasters

- Rich Wilson President and CEO of Paul Davis RestorationJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Red Cross recognizes Paul Davis Restoration , a nationwide network of nearly 350 franchises, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, for its pledge of $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP ). By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Paul Davis Restoration helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year - mobilizing a team every eight minutes - providing relief, comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As large disasters like wildfires, tornados and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, donations from ADGP members continue to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice - offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery - while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.“We count on ADGP members like Paul Davis Restoration because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross.“We're extremely grateful for Paul Davis Restoration's donation, which will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours.”“There really is no better sponsorship match for us in 2024,” said Darren Impson, President and Owner of Paul Davis Restoration of Tampa. Impson also heads up the company's franchisee advisory council where he proposed the idea of a national sponsorship with the American Red Cross.“My office and team have been collaborating with the Red Cross locally for several years. Both organizations, Paul Davis Restoration, and the American Red Cross, have seen a massive uptick in disasters in the past few years. As our business has grown due to this demand, the American Red Cross has also experienced increased demand for funds to continue their excellent work.”“We are thrilled to embark on a meaningful sponsorship with the American Red Cross, as our mutual dedication to providing extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need aligns seamlessly,” added Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration.Donations from ADGP members also support basic needs for families affected by home fires - which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts - and help ensure the Red Cross can continue educating people nationwide about disaster preparedness so they can cope with crises in their communities when the unthinkable happens.Paul Davis Restoration has established their own fundraising site with the goal of increasing their overall donation to the American Red Cross from their initial $500,000 to a total of $1,000,000. To help them reach this goal please go to and give what you can. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.#######About Paul Davis RestorationPaul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades and is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information visit the company website at . For further info on available franchise territories go to .

