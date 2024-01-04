Morehouse Instrument Company Announces Free Two-Part Webinar Series On Force Calibration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, is hosting a two-part webinar series to demystify the fundamentals of force calibration. These sessions are part of six webinars designed to enhance understanding of measurement traceability, decision rules, accuracy versus uncertainty, force calibration systems, optimizing calibration basics, Universal Calibrating Machines, and measurement risk.Specifically tailored for beginners, these webinars provide a step-by-step guide to the essentials of force calibration. Participants will learn why calibration is crucial, how to navigate the complexities of accuracy versus uncertainty and the integral systems and risks involved in force calibration.Introduction to Force Calibration Part 1. - February 8During the Introduction to Force Calibration webinars, participants will learn about the basics of force calibration. Designed for beginners, the two sessions will define force calibration, why it is essential, measurement traceability, accuracy vs. uncertainty, force calibration systems, and measurement risk. This webinar is part 1 of the training, and part 2 is on February 15 at 10:00.Introduction to Force Calibration Part 2: Continuing the Journey - February 15Building on the foundations laid in Part 1, the second session of our Introduction to Force Calibration webinar series on force calibration. Set for February 15 at 10:00 AM, this webinar is an essential continuation for those who joined us on February 8.Register for these no-charge webinars at .Morehouse provides various force training from in-person classes, virtual classes, and webinars to teach others how to measure better and achieve the best result possible with its tools.Companies around the globe rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly, saving them money.The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.About Morehouse Instrument CompanyMorehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at ...

