Global Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The artificial intelligence in military market size is predicted to reach $17.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in military market is due to increased spending on defense. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in military market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in military market include Charles River Analytics Inc., BAE Systems PLC., Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Segments

.By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

.By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) or Virtual Agents, Other Technologies

.By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne

.By Installation: New Procurement, Upgradation

.By Application: Information Processing, Simulation and Training, Warfare Platform, Threat Monitoring and Situational Awareness, Cyber Security, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence in the military facilitates quick decision-making, both in dynamic, information-dense environments and in information-scarce ones. Artificial intelligence is employed in military intelligence to analyze the enemy's intelligence and as an application in autonomous vehicles and weapon systems. Artificial intelligence in the military is used in supporting and planning military operations.

The main offerings of artificial intelligence in military are hardware, software, and services. Hardware refers to the computer's tangible components that store and run the written instructions provided by the software. The different technologies include machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, computer vision, intelligent virtual agent (IVA) or virtual agents, and others that involve several platforms such as land, naval, and airborne. The different installations include new procurement and upgradation that are used in information processing, simulation and training, warfare platform, threat monitoring, situational awareness, cyber security, and other applications.

