IDF Kills Senior Islamic Jihad Commander In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 4 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it has killed Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander, who headed PIJ's operations in northern Gaza.

In a statement, the IDF said the slain PIJ leader has been identified as Mamdouh Lolo.

The deceased was instrumental in planning military and terror operations against IDF during and before the ongoing war with Hamas for many years.

The IDF said he was especially involved in masterminding the attacks on the Israeli territory and in the home front in general.

Sources in the IDF told IANS that the Shin Bet had provided proper and specific intelligence about the PIJ leader.

--IANS

aal/arm