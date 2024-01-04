Surgical Equipment Market Size To Grow USD 59 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 5.2% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Surgical Equipment Market Size is Segmented By Product (Surgical Sutures and Staplers, Handheld Surgical Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices , Other Surgical Equipment), By Category (Reusable Surgical Equipment , Disposable Surgical Equipment), By Application (Neurosurgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, Wound Closure, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Thoracic Surgery , Microvascular , Cardiovascular, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Ophthalmic Application, Veterinary Application, Dental Application, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Medical Devices & Equipment .

The Global Surgical Equipment Market Size is projected to reach USD 59 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Surgical Equipment Market:

A number of factors are coming together to drive the growth of the surgical equipment market. These factors include an increase in ambulatory surgical centers, a shift towards minimally invasive surgeries (such as

laparoscopy surgery), and an increase in surgical procedures worldwide due to an aging population.

Disposable surgical equipment is a desirable option for surgical equipment because of its time- and efficiency-saving features, which complement the focus on efficiency, sanitation, and cost-containment in the current healthcare environment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SURGICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET

The use of disposable surgical equipment is growing because of its many important benefits, including cost-effectiveness, convenience, and infection control. By doing away with the necessity for sterilization, the use of disposable tools lowers the possibility of infections linked to healthcare. Furthermore, it increases operational efficiency by doing away with labor-intensive sterilization procedures, allowing medical institutions to treat more patients. Disposable surgical equipment is becoming more and more popular due to its affordability when you take into account the costs of maintaining and reprocessing reusable tools.

Due to its minimally invasive nature and many advantages over traditional open operations, including less trauma, smaller incisions, faster recovery periods, and fewer postoperative problems, laparoscopic surgical equipment is extensively used in current medical practice. With the use of laparoscopic devices, such as cameras and specialized tools, surgeons may carry out complex surgeries with greater accuracy and vision. Less discomfort and scarring are common side effects of laparoscopic surgery, which increases patient satisfaction. Savings on healthcare costs are also aided by the shorter hospital stays linked to laparoscopic surgeries. This element is anticipated to fuel the surgical equipment market's expansion.

Surgical treatments are on the rise due to the aging global population and the increasing frequency of numerous medical diseases. Surgical instruments are critical to several medical disciplines, including cardiology and orthopedics. The requirement for sophisticated and specialized surgical equipment increases in tandem with the growing demand for procedures, driving the industry as a whole forward. One of the main factors propelling the surgical equipment market is the move towards less invasive surgical methods. Procedures with less stress, fewer incisions, and faster recovery periods are becoming more and more popular with patients and medical professionals. A wider trend in many surgical specialties towards less intrusive techniques is reflected in the increased need for specialized equipment like

laparoscopes and endoscopes.

The market for surgical equipment is growing at a crucial rate due to the rise in healthcare spending worldwide, which is being caused by factors including population growth, an increase in chronic illnesses, and technological developments in medicine. Significant investments in surgical facilities and healthcare infrastructure are being made by both public and private organizations, which has increased the use of cutting-edge surgical technology in various geographic areas. The global aging population drives the surgical equipment market's expansion since age-related health problems frequently need surgical procedures for the elderly. An extended life expectancy raises the need for orthopedic operations, heart surgeries, and other age-related surgeries, which sustains the market for a variety of surgical equipment.

SURGICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Throughout the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. The rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders has led to a demand for advanced surgical procedures, which surgical equipment can supply. These factors are responsible for the market expansion in this area.



Furthermore, the benefits provided by surgical equipment and the growing knowledge and acceptance of minimally invasive treatments among patients in the Asia-Pacific region drive market expansion in this area.

Key Companies :



Entrhal Medical GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Fuhrmann

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic Inc

B. Braun SE

KLS Martin Group

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cousin Surgery Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

