Haley Guiliano, LLP Congratulates Joseph Guiliano, Co-Founder And Managing Partner, On His Transition To Chief IP Officer At Adeia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a distinguished career spanning nearly 30 years in law firm practice, Joseph Guiliano, a Co-Founder of Haley Guiliano LLP ("HG"), has retired from the practice of law. Effective January 1, 2024, Mr. Guiliano assumed the role of Chief IP Officer at Adeia Inc. ("Adeia"), a pioneering presence in the media and semiconductor industries. Mr. Guiliano has represented Adeia for nearly his entire legal career.

Throughout his career in law firms, Mr. Guiliano's legal practice focused on developing IP strategies to deliver business-critical solutions to his clients. Widely regarded as an industry leader in complex patent matters, Mr. Guiliano consistently guided his clients through bet-the-company IP challenges, laying the foundation for long-term beneficial results.

Since its inception as a spinoff of Ropes & Gray LLP in 2017, Mr. Guiliano infused his business and legal acumen into HG's architecture. His vision and stewardship helped set HG up as the leading boutique IP firm it is today. "Joe took the best from his experiences to put together a platform capable of supporting the IP needs of the most sophisticated companies in all phases of patent practice. We look forward to continuing the development of the Firm and its people and continuing our best-in-class representation of our clients," remarks Greg Lundell, who leads the HG team representing Adeia.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Guiliano remarked, "My decision to transition from the practice of law to an executive role at Adeia is a personal choice rooted in the pursuit of new challenges and opportunities. I am immensely proud of my role in co-founding Haley Guiliano and am grateful for my time with the Firm. I have been privileged to have a hand in developing the best team in IP and have no doubt that I leave HG in good hands as it develops valuable IP assets for its Engineering and Life Science clients."

Reflecting on Mr. Guiliano's transition, James F. Haley, Jr. commented, "Joe has been an invaluable asset to our Firm over the last six years. While we will miss his guidance and leadership, we wholeheartedly support his new endeavor and are excited about the opportunities it presents for him. We look forward to continuing to grow the HG team and to maintaining HG's focus on business-centric IP solutions."

As Mr. Guiliano embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career, the HG team extends their warmest wishes for his continued success and looks forward to working with him in his new role at Adeia.

