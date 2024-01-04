Uspack Launches Uspack Healthcare And Unveils New Branding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brand refresh reflects the company's commitment to provide high-touch, tech-enabled final mile services to Healthcare, Retail, and Big & Bulky customers.



ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USPack, a national leader in same-day, final-mile delivery solutions, and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today unveils new branding and launches USPack Healthcare . These moves mark a significant milestone in USPack's evolution and position the company at the forefront of innovation and customized final mile solutions, catering to the growing needs of healthcare, retail, and big & bulky customers in the modern logistics landscape.

For over 30 years USPack has led the way in building tailored logistics solutions for some of the most prestigious names in healthcare including pharmacies, major hospital systems, and labs. More recently, USPack has quickly expanded into providing more complex and critical solutions supporting clinical trials, nuclear medicine, medical devices, and long-term care facilities, ultimately contributing to improved patient care and outcomes. In response to the ever-evolving landscape of the healthcare industry, USPack is committed to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the timely delivery of critical supplies by formalizing USPack Healthcare. Existing customers will continue to have the same high-touch service levels and benefit from increased supply chain visibility.

As the final mile logistics industry undergoes transformative changes driven by technological advancements and customer demands, USPack has built a nationwide reputation for customizable logistics solutions encompassing speed, efficiency, and accuracy. The new branding, which includes a new logo, website , and updated color palette for USPack Healthcare, uses a mile marker to reflect the company's commitment to final mile precision.

"Macro-economic tailwinds including the aging population, the growing life-sciences market, and the rise of in-home healthcare solutions combined with customer demand have us doubling down on our capabilities. We will build on our already robust service-centric solutions for routed and STAT final-mile solutions with the launch of USPack Healthcare," says Mike Clark, USPack CEO. "We're proud of our tech-forward approach, problem-solving mindset, and decades of experience serving the final mile. Our new USPack branding and the rollout of USPack Healthcare underscore the deliberate evolution of USPack as we look to expand our trusted customer relationships across all market sectors."

About USPack

USPack is a same-day final-mile delivery company custom-built to help brands and businesses win in the Delivery Economy. With a 30-year track record of success, the company has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in retail, healthcare, eCommerce, manufacturing, and distribution. With one of the industry's most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and a dedicated network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365,

USPack builds scalable, tech-enabled final mile delivery networks for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes, and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, USPack operates across the US through a network of over 40 facilities and provides dedicated solutions operating out of customer facilities. For more information, visit

.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at .

SOURCE USPack