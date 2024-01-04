(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January 4th, 2024
Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 31 December 2023
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”
ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD
| Date
| Total number of shares
| Total number of gross voting rights
| Total number of net voting rights1
| 31/12/2023
| 98,960,602
| 163,898,526
| 163,634,973
1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.
Attachment
Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 31 December 2023
