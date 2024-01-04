               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aéroports De Paris SA: Information Regarding The Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31 December 2023


1/4/2024 11:46:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January 4th, 2024

Aéroports de Paris SA

Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 31 December 2023
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”

ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1
31/12/2023 98,960,602 163,898,526 163,634,973

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.

Attachment

  • Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 31 December 2023

MENAFN04012024004107003653ID1107685410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

