Global Agriculture Sprayers Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Agriculture Sprayers Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Agriculture Sprayers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the agriculture sprayers market size is predicted to reach $3.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the agriculture sprayers market is due to the increase in focus on farm efficiency and productivity. North America region is expected to hold the largest agriculture sprayers market share . Major players in the agriculture sprayers market include John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG., Agco Corporation, AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG.

Agriculture Sprayers Market Segments

.By Type: Handheld, Self-Propelled, Low HP, Medium HP, High HP, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed, Aerial

.By Nozzle Type: Hydraulic Nozzle, Gaseous Nozzle, Centrifugal Nozzle, Thermal Nozzle

.By Capacity: Ultra-Low Volume, Low Volume, High Volume

.By Power Source: Fuel-Based, Electric and Battery-Driven, Solar, Manual

.By Usage: Field Sprayers, Orchard Sprayers, Gardening Sprayers

.By Geography: The global agriculture sprayers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agricultural sprayers refer to a unique kind of farm machinery called an agricultural sprayer that sprays liquid nutrients and insecticides onto plants during the crop growing cycle. The agriculture sprayers are used for applying water and chemical solutions containing acids or caustic materials for pest-control or crop performance.

The main types of agriculture sprayers are handheld, self-propelled, low HP, medium HP, high HP, tractor-mounted, trailed, and aerial. Handheld sprayers are the sprayers used for spraying pesticides, acids, oil, sealers, and diesel. The types of nozzles include hydraulic nozzles, gaseous nozzles, centrifugal nozzles, and thermal nozzles with capacities such as ultra-low volume, low volume, and high volume. They work with different power sources such as fuel-based, electric and battery-driven, solar, and manual. These are used by field sprayers, orchard sprayers, and gardening sprayers.

