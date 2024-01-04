Construction Industry Veteran Teams With Engineering Professor To Write Textbook With Fresh Approach For Practitioners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-Author Scott Jennings PE

New textbook to bridge the gap between knowing what happens, and how to actually make it happen in real-world civil engineering projects

- George Okere, Ph.D.

HONOLULU, HI, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott Jennings, P.E., MS, and SJ Construction Consulting LLC's president and CEO, has joined forces with George Okere, Ph.D., a professor in the department of civil and architectural engineering and construction management (CAECM) department at the University of Cincinnati to co-author a textbook on the fundamentals of construction materials and methods .

The two authors' combined decades of experience in heavy civil and building construction will provide valuable real-life lessons in hands-on techniques and practices for both student readers and construction engineering practitioners. This textbook will enter market beta-testing in 2024, with a fine-tuned version available for purchase by 2025.

The book, whose working title is“Case Studies in Construction Materials and Methods,” differs from currently available textbooks in several respects.“Dr. Okere and I are enthusiastic about bringing to market a book whose instruction in industry-required skills such as review of project specifications, accurate reading of plans and drawings, analysis of necessary work tasks, and writing of work plans,” says Jennings. He believes an integrated presentation of the way each of these skills fits within the daily tasks of working construction engineers is missing from current offerings in engineering texts.

“These critical skills are taught through reading the text, reviewing photos, diagrams and illustrations, as with most books. But this text adds unique critical analysis exercises at the conclusion of each chapter, which walks readers through executing thought processes much as they'll encounter in real-world projects.”

Okere concurs.“Our focus is on laying a solid foundation of typical materials, products and systems, while giving readers a deep dive into processes and procedures; how things work on actual jobsites. Such direct applicability is something that will bridge the gap between knowing what happens, and how to actually make it happen.”

Both authors are structuring their book with an eye toward making it not only educational in nature, but also to function as a quick reference once students enter the professional field.“We believe this is one textbook that won't end up on used book sites or at the back of some closet,” says Jennings.“It's being designed to be a truly useful tool that will continue to serve readers throughout their careers.”

For more details regarding content and availability of this book, contact Mr. Scott Jennings at (808) 271-5150 or ..., where you can learn more about the author. Find more about Dr. Okere at .

# # #

Scott Jennings

SJ Construction Consulting LLC

8337524845 ext.

email us here