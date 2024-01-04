Plea In Delhi HC Seeks Practice Directions For New Criminal Laws

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the issuance of practice directions related to the three new criminal laws in cases where the cause of action predates the passing of these laws, and no petition, application, or trial has commenced.

The plea also calls for effective implementation of the court infrastructure for recording trials in electronic mode, as mentioned under Section 530 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (New CrPC).

The petitioner, Chanderbala Sharma, is facing trial in a case registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The plea raises questions about the right to remedy in situations where the cause of action arises under the old regime, but no legal proceedings have been initiated yet, and the limitation period is within bounds.

The new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita -- are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, after receiving assent last month.

