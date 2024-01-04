Xoxoday Enhances Its Global Reward Offering By Adding 3000+ Products In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to enhance the overall reward experience, Xoxoday proudly announces the expansion of its global reward catalog. In addition to its wide array of reward options, including digital gift cards from brands like Uber and other 5,000+ brands, experiences, payouts, travel & entertainment, and more,

Xoxoday has enhanced its merchandise and physical card selection in the US.

More Choice, More Impact



Addition of 3000+ best-selling merchandise and physical gift cards:



Xoxoday has expanded its selection of merchandise by adding products designed to cater to various tastes and preferences. The collection promises something for everyone, from electronics to stylish home and kitchen essentials. Unlike cash and other short-lived rewards, the merchandise remains with the recipients for a longer duration, allowing businesses to create deep-rooted connections.

Adding another dimension to its gifting repertoire, Xoxoday strengthened its physical gift cards collection even further by adding the top US brands. These physical gift cards cover an extensive range of categories, including fashion and lifestyle, beauty and wellness, food and restaurants, travel, and entertainment, among others. With this launch, Xoxoday enables companies to present thoughtful and versatile gifts to their stakeholders.

Paul Haynes, EVP Americas at Xoxoday, expressed enthusiasm about the enhanced offering,

"Xoxoday's continued efforts in broadening its reward options showcase our unwavering commitment to meeting diverse preferences. The power of choice has never been more significant in enhancing meaningful connections through our innovative reward solutions."

Xoxoday remains dedicated to facilitating meaningful connections through its innovative reward solutions. Whether it's recognizing employees' hard work, expressing appreciation to clients, or celebrating special occasions with loved ones, the expanded reward catalog offers a plethora of options to make every reward memorable.

Furthermore, the team is continuously working to expand its reward categories and types. This ongoing effort ensures a more seamless, rewarding experience, giving recipients an even broader array of options to choose from.

For more information, please visit

.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a Giift company. Giift and Xoxoday together offer end-to-end SaaS solutions for managing employee engagement, loyalty, incentives, and rewards. Our combined technology offering helps businesses drive growth with their customers, employees, sales teams, channel partners, and merchants.

Giift addresses all market segments and industries. From the largest global corporations to mid-sized domestic entities and local merchants, our combined platform helps attract and retain customers and incentivize employees and partners.

Headquartered in Singapore, Giift works with more than 8000 clients and 150 million users across 125 + countries. Giift's 500-member team works across 23 global offices.



For more information, visit Xoxoday or connect with us on social media: LinkedIn:

Logo:



SOURCE Xoxoday