Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq - ICVX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Icosavax will be acquired by AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq - AZN) through an acquisition subsidiary, which will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of Icosavax's outstanding shares for a price of $15.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones. The investigation concerns whether the Icosavax Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AstraZeneca is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Rain Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq – RAIN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Rain Oncology will be acquired by Pathos AI, Inc. (“Pathos”). Pathos will acquire Rain Oncology for $1.16 in cash per share plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”) for potential cash payments of up to approximately $0.17 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Rain Oncology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pathos is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - CNSL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Consolidated Communications will be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI,” and together with Searchlight, the“Buyers”) in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion, including the assumption of debt. Under the terms of the Agreement, Buyers will acquire all of the Consolidated common stock not already owned by Searchlight for $4.70 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Consolidated Communications Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Buyers are paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CERE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cerevel will be acquired by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE - ABBV). Under the terms of the agreement, Cerevel stockholders will receive $45.00 in cash for each share of the Company's stock for an equity value of approximately $8.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Cerevel Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AbbVie is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

