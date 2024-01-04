(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

LONDON, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's data center construction global market report 2024, the data center construction market has experienced robust growth, with the market size surging from $250.4 billion in 2023 to a projected $270.07 billion in 2024 , marking a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% . This data center construction market growth is attributed to factors such as the escalating demand for data storage and processing, increased investments in digital infrastructure, globalization, and the rising demand for colocation data centers.



Growth Potential:

The market is poised for continued strength, with the data center construction market expected to reach $364.67 billion by 2028 , exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%. Anticipated drivers of this growth include the expansion of the digital economy, the proliferation of global data centers, the shift to cloud computing, the increasing demand for edge data centers, and the rollout of 5G technology.

Key Drivers:

The data center construction market growth in both the historic and forecast periods is fueled by various drivers, including the exponential growth of the digital economy, the surge in global data centers, the transition to cloud computing, the escalating demand for edge data centers, and the rapid deployment of 5G technology.

Trends and Innovations:

Major trends in the forecast period include a focus on sustainability and green design in data center construction, the emergence of modular data centers, an increased emphasis on security and compliance, and the rise of data center-as-a-service models. These trends highlight the industry's commitment to innovation and adapting to evolving technological landscapes.

Role of Data Usage in Cloud Computing:

The surge in data usage, particularly in cloud computing, is expected to be a significant driver for the data center construction market. As cloud data usage continues to climb, the demand for additional data center spaces rises, necessitating the construction of data center buildings to meet this growing need.

Industry players can capitalize on the insights provided by the Data Center Construction Global Market Report to navigate market dynamics effectively. Understanding customer demands, staying abreast of technological advancements, and leveraging regional nuances will empower businesses to strategize effectively, enhance competitiveness, and scale their operations in the flourishing data center construction market. The data center construction market report offers valuable information on key players, market segmentation, and emerging trends, providing a comprehensive toolkit for industry players to make informed decisions and drive success.

Key Players and Market Segmentation:

Major players in the data center construction market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Azure, and Schneider Electric SE, among others.

The data center construction market is segmented based on data center type (small-scale, medium-scale, large-scale), infrastructure (electrical infrastructure, networking infrastructure, other infrastructures), power distribution and cooling infrastructure (power distribution, cooling), and end-use (banking, financial services and insurance, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, others end-uses).

Regional Dynamics:

North America emerged as the largest region in the data center construction market in 2023, showcasing the region's dominance in this evolving industry.

