INTOO Parent Company Gi Group Holding Acquires Kelly's European Staffing Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The €130 million transaction marks a fundamental step in the cementing of Gi Group Holding's global role as a leading force in HR services

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gi Group Holding, parent company to outplacement and career development solutions provider INTOO, announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of the European Staffing business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, making it the largest acquisition in Gi Group Holding's history and increasing its revenues to five billion Euros.The transaction accelerates Gi Group Holding's growth strategy to become a global staffing and recruitment industry leader as it expands its activities in eleven countries, such as France, Portugal, and Switzerland, and adds services in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Norway. It is especially notable given Kelly's distinguished history in staffing services, further consolidating Gi Group Holding's standing as a trusted, expert, and reliable partner.The acquisition will enable Gi Group Holding to strengthen its offering in white-collar temporary work and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) capabilities, which will be integrated into its value proposition as it strategically grows its HR ecosystem to deliver comprehensive services and solutions.“This is a very exciting day as we close our 51st acquisition, our largest one to date, and a fundamental step in our growth trajectory to become a global leader in HR services,” remarked Gi Group Holding Founder & CEO Stefano Colli-Lanzi.“This goes hand-in-hand with our emphasis on ensuring a positive contribution to the labor market and, as such, we are grateful to have found in Kelly a complementary partner. We're looking forward to welcoming hundreds of new colleagues to our family who will undoubtedly make a valuable contribution to further our mission of disseminating and implementing Sustainable Work all around the globe.”“This growth by INTOO's parent company will extend our ability to serve our global clients holistically” says INTOO CRO, Mira Greenland.“Every client needs to support their workforce in various ways, and this acquisition now allows us, through Gi Group Holding, to provide additional support where it's needed.”ABOUT GI GROUP HOLDINGFounded in 1998 in Milan, Italy, Gi Group Holding is one of the world's leading providers of services for the evolution of the Labor Market. Through a global staffing and recruitment business ecosystem that counts seven individual, yet complementary brands – Gi Group, Grafton, Wyser, Gi BPO, Tack/TMI, INTOO, Jobtome – the Group offers a 360° suite of offerings that generate relevant, and impactful solutions. For 25 years, Gi Group Holding has been working to promote a sustainable, streamlined and enjoyable global market for candidates and companies, reflecting the ever-changing Labor Market needs. The company employs over 8,000 staff and is active in 34 countries across Europe, APAC, and the Americas. The success of the internationalization strategy has allowed the Group to accomplish 50 M&A operations within a span of just 25 years since its establishment. Providing services to more than 20,000 client companies and with revenues of €3.6 billion (2022), Gi Group Holding is the 8th largest European staffing firm, and 15th worldwide (according to Staffing Industry Analysts, 2021).For more information:ABOUT INTOOINTOO is the award-winning career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies worldwide. We apply research-based, best-in-class methodologies to coaching, training, technology, and assessments designed to help individuals-whether current employees, exiting team members, or candidates-identify and achieve their professional goals. Our flexible, scalable solutions enable organizations of all sizes and in every industry to increase engagement, improve retention and talent acquisition, drive optimal performance, develop leadership, and protect their brand. Contact us to learn how we can help your organization.

Sarina Basch

INTOO

+ +1 888-879-9357

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn