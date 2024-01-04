Global Airborne Optronics Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airborne Optronics Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Airborne Optronics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the airborne optronics market size is predicted to reach $3.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.

The growth in the airborne optronics market is due to the rapidly increasing need to expand commercial and military aircraft fleets. North America region is expected to hold the largest airborne optronics market share . Major players in the airborne optronics market include Leonardo S.p.A, Thales Group, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Safran S.A, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Stark Aerospace Inc.

Airborne Optronics Market Segments

1. By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Urban Air Mobility, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

2. By Technology: Multispectral, Hyperspectral

3. By System: Reconnaissance System, Targeting System, Search and Track System, Surveillance System, Warning and Detection System, Countermeasure System, Navigation and Guidance System, Special Mission System

4. By Application: Commercial, Military, Space

5. By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

6. By Geography: The global airborne optronics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Airborne optronics refers to hardware devices that interact with light to perform different functions, such as converting electric energy to light energy, converting optical signals into electrical currents for sensing functions, and others. These devices are integrated with aircraft and other aerial platforms to ensure safety and increase the precision of the aircraft. The airborne optronics are devices used to perform functions such as surveillance, identification, intelligence collection, and targeting in an aerial platform.

The main aircraft types of airborne optronics markets are fixed wing, rotary wing, urban air mobility, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Fixed wing is an airplane with fixed wings that don't have wings that oscillate or move up and down. The fixed-wing aircraft uses airborne optronics in fixed-wing aircraft for capturing images, detecting threats, and countermeasure strikes. The different technologies include multispectral, and hyperspectral and involve various systems such as a reconnaissance system, a targeting system, a search and track system, a surveillance system, a warning and detection system, a countermeasure system, a navigation and guidance system, and a special mission system. The several applications include commercial, military, and space. The end users are original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Airborne Optronics Market Characteristics

3. Airborne Optronics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Airborne Optronics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Airborne Optronics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Airborne Optronics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Airborne Optronics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

