Rising Music Journalist Isabella Van Trease Joining Jrodconcerts Media

- Jamie RodriguezNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Van Trease, who recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, had been Producing and Editing at Texas Monthly where she crafted a passion for arts, culture and music with unique storytelling abilities.Van Trease will host her own podcast on the Jrodconcerts Media network, while also expanding the Live coverage footprint nationally. She will partner with Founder, and President Jamie Rodriguez (aka: jrod) to continue elevating the brand.“I am thrilled to be joining the Jrodconcerts team” Said Van Trease. Music has always been a large part of my life and being in a position where I can connect artists and audiences is truly special to me. I'm looking forward to a fantastic 2024 with Jrodconcerts.”For his part, Founder, Producer and Host Jamie Rodriguez added:“Very exciting to have Isabella on board. Jrodconcerts Media continues to grow year after year and adding talent that aligns with our vision going forward is a priority. Isabella is a great step into our bigger picture”In a short span, Nashville based Jrodconcerts Media has cultivated one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal, and incredibly engaged music audiences, which has put Jrodconcerts: The Podcast at the top of the music interview charts. its founder, Jamie Rodriguez, consistently ranks as a very influential tastemaker in the Nashville scene and at major music events like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies, Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and many more.Since launching in 2019, Jrodconcerts The' Podcast has been downloaded more than 300,000 times with guests that have included Ashley Judd, Judy Collins and Lainey Wilson.For more information on Jroconcerts Media, visit jrodconcertsmedia and its social media channels @jrodconcertsmedia

