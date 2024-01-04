O4U And ALPFA New York Pride Partner On Opportunities For LGBTQ2+ Latinx/E And Hispanic Students And Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive DirectorNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) and the ALPFA New York Pride + Allies Network have announced a formal collaboration to share educational and mentorship opportunities with O4U students and alumni and ALPFA New York Pride members who are members of the LGBTQ2+ community.Dr. Cindi Love, Executive Director of O4U said,“This exciting collaboration is designed to increase the scope of impact of both of our organizations and to enrich the experiences of members of the LGBTQ2+ and LatinX/E and Hispanic communities. Our missions intersect at an inflection point that will be catalytic in the lives of LGBTQ2+ and LatinX/E and Hispanic emerging leaders. Our support has never been more important in achieving upward mobility for individuals who have historically been challenged by bias at the point of entry to professional careers. 'Nearly 40% of LatinX/E LGBTQ2+ adults (37%) and non-LGBTQ2+ adults (39%) live with a household income below $24,000 per year.' ( lgbt -adults-in-the-us/)O4U's mission is to help high achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates achieve their full potential and ALPFA works to empower and develop LatinX/E leaders in all sectors of the global economy. Together, our work can change the trajectory of people's lives with mentoring, personal and professional development, engagement in supportive communities and direct introductions to the largest corporations in the world, NGOs, and start-ups who are committed to inclusion of the unique perspectives and gifts that our students and young professionals bring to work.”The Co-Founders of the ALPFA National Pride + Allies Network (Pride+) as well as ALPFA New York Pride+, Celso & William Reed de Oliveira, said:“The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) New York Chapter, part of the ALPFA network of over 116,000 members and over 160 student chapters, is thrilled to work with our friends at Out for Undergrad (O4U) to further the advancement of LGBTQ2+ students & young professionals. This partnership accelerates both organizations in a mission to address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ2+ people of color, who represent approximately 20% of the LGBTQ2+ community. By joining forces, ALPFA and O4U are set to expand mentorship, networking, and development opportunities, fostering an inclusive environment that champions diversity and paves the way for future leaders."Love continued: "More than 17% of all O4U conference attendees are Latinx/E and Hispanic. We believe these students have the potential to radically shift the narrative about the economic and social impact of LGBTQ2+ and Latinx/E and Hispanic people in the US and around the world. They are natural leaders, resilient, empathetic, discerning, authentic and proud to be who they are. We are so proud to support them in their goals and to ensure that employers don't miss the opportunities to recruit, hire and advance them."ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals For America) was the first national Latino professional association in the United States, established in Los Angeles in 1972. Throughout its 51-year history the Association has experienced steady growth and demonstrated consistent value.O4U is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that hosts a 24/7/365 Learning Community, extended mentoring programs and three annual personal and professional development conferences: Out for Undergrad Business (O4UB), Out for Undergrad Digital (O4UD) and Out for Undergrad Engineering (O4UE). In 2024, O4U will pilot its Life Sciences Conference to be held in conjunction with O4UE. Out for Undergrad began in 2004 as the Out for Undergrad Business Conference at Cornell University. The conference was geared towards LGBTQ2+ undergraduates interested in pursuing careers in management consulting and investment banking, two industries that had been historically perceived as less friendly to LGBTQ2+ students. All conferences and O4U experiences are developed and produced by a cohort of 100+ extraordinary early career stage professionals and O4U alumni. More than 7,000 alumni of O4U now work in leading companies, NGOs, and start-ups throughout the world where their authentic leadership has positively impacted generations of LGBTQ2+ and otherwise diverse people in the workforce.

