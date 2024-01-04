Charter To Hold Webcast To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial And Operating Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a webcast on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. A press release reporting such results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET on February 2.

The webcast can be accessed live via the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" charte . The webcast will be archived at href="" rel="nofollow" charte approximately two hours after completion of the webcast.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.