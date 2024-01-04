WCG Announces Release Of Clinical Research Trends & Insights 2024 Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, has unveiled its WCG Clinical Research Trends & Insights 2024 report. The report is curated by 12 preeminent thought leaders who are transcending conventional industry standards to illuminate the most pressing trends in clinical research. Key topics include:



Artificial Intelligence

Site Readiness

Patient Recruitment

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Oncology

Rare Disease

Psychedelics

Digital Biomarkers Decentralized and Hybrid Trials

"In our post-pandemic world, we are seeing the traditional approach to clinical trials being challenged, with sponsors, CROs, and sites using the flexibility and innovation driven by the pandemic response to address unmet needs in other disease areas," remarked Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer of WCG. "There is continued focus on protecting the rights and safety of participants and prioritizing diversity in the clinical trials space. It will be through novel uses of data, technology, and integrated workflows that will allow us to reimagine how we accelerate clinical research. These influential changes demand a deeper understanding and examination of the impact they will undoubtedly have on the clinical research industry."

The report delves into the increasing role of AI and machine learning in clinical research, patient recruitment barriers in oncology trials, clinical trial site trends for 2024, diversity, equity and inclusion considerations in rare disease trials, and the promise of psychedelic treatments.

Download the WCG Clinical Research Trends and Insights 2024 report to explore the topics that are shaping the future of clinical trials.

